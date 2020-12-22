Coronavirus: Dubai launches free COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Dec 23

Dubai will begin offering free coronavirus vaccines to the public starting from Wednesday, the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced on Tuesday.
"Extensive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicks off in Dubai on Wednesday. Vaccination will use Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and is free of charge," Dubai's Media Office quoted the committee as saying.
BioNTech's vaccine, which was developed together with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has been authorized for use in more than 45 countries including Britain, the United States and the EU. Hundreds of thousands of people have already received the shots.
The companies submitted data to regulators showing the vaccine, which goes by the brand name COMIRNATY in Europe, is 95 percent effective in preventing infection with COVID-19.
The UAE had announced earlier this month opening several locations where residents and nationals could receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily. Initially launched in the capital Abu Dhabi, the campaign was extended to include all of the country's emirates.
The vaccine - developed by China’s state-owned Sinopharm - was approved after it showed 86 percent efficacy in trials, according to regulators.
Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 21:31 - GMT 18:31