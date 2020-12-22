CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: France expects national COVID-19 vaccine approval by December 26

A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, prepares to administer a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus disease installed in front of the city-hall in Paris, France, September 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Tuesday 22 December 2020
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday that the French medical regulatory body was expected to give approval to COVID-19 vaccines by December 26 after the European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

France is planning to start its vaccination program on Sunday.

Veran reiterated that as of now, there was no evidence that the new variant of the coronavirus detected in Britain was circulating in the country.

