Oil drops towards $50 as new coronavirus strain revives concerns over demand recovery

Oil dropped towards $50 a barrel on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session, as a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom revived concerns over demand recovery.
“In the battle between immediate negative concerns and future optimism, the former is now fighting back,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
The latest rally culminated in Brent hitting $52.48, its highest since March, on Friday. Some see potential for prices to fall further.
“The environment remains decidedly risk-averse,” said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA. “Given the scale of oil’s two-month rally, a deeper correction cannot be ruled out.”
SHOW MORE
Oil gained support from US Congress approval for a $892 billion coronavirus aid package after months of inaction.
In focus will be the latest US oil inventory reports, expected to show crude stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels. The American Petroleum Institute’s report is due at 2130 GMT.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+, are set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day in January. There is no sign yet of any wavering induced by the price drop.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Monday said the rise in output should not result in a glut.