Abu Dhabi welcomes back intl tourists from 'Green' countries amid coronavirus: A list

Abu Dhabi will welcome back international tourists from countries designated as "Green" from December 24 as part of a wider easing of coronavirus restrictions, the emirate's media office announced on Tuesday.

"Following the successes achieved by implementing the precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining a low rate of confirmed cases, Abu Dhabi will welcome back international tourists from 24 December 2020," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The list of "Green" countries passengers can travel from:

Australia

Brunei

China

Greece

Greenland

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Mauritius

New Zealand

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

The COVID-19 precautions for international travelers from the "Green" countries include:

International travellers will be required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours of their scheduled departure and take a second PCR test upon entering Abu Dhabi.

"Travellers from ‘green’ countries will be allowed into the emirate when they receive a negative test result, while travellers from other countries must self-isolate for 10 days. Country classifications will be reviewed every two weeks," the media office said.

"All travellers must take a PCR test on day six of entry into Abu Dhabi for those staying for six consecutive days or more, and on day 12 for those staying for 12 consecutive days or more."

The emirate also eased some coronavirus restrictions on entry from neighboring emirates and updated precautionary measures of some economic, tourism and entertainment activities which include shopping and entertainment centres, restaurants and nurseries.

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 December 2020 KSA 23:18 - GMT 20:18