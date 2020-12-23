Coronavirus: AstraZeneca submitted data for vaccine approval, says UK’s Hancock

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its COVID-19 vaccine to the medicines regulator, the next step in its journey to approval for use.

“I’m delighted to be able to tell you that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine developed here in the UK has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval,” Hancock said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine, which is already being manufactured, including here in the UK.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK okays use of coronavirus self-test kit endorsed by state-run health service

AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against new coronavirus variant

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 December 2020 KSA 19:22 - GMT 16:22