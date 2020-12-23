CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: France’s Macron showing signs of improvement in health

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in Bobigny, near Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Wednesday 23 December 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron is showing signs of improvement after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, his office said on Wednesday.

Macron has been self-isolating at Versailles, and BFM TV this week broadcast live images of him chairing a government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual link.

He has said that although he will be working at a slower pace as he recovers, he will continue to tackle top-priority issues such as France's response to the COVID pandemic and Brexit.

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 December 2020 KSA 15:11 - GMT 12:11

