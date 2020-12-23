Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,246 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday reported 1,246 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 197,124, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The coronavirus death toll in the UAE rose by three to 645.
The number of recoveries also rose on Wednesday by 1,533 to 172,984.
WAM reported that the country has conducted 145,523 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.
The United Arab Emirates’ Fatwa Council, the country’s highest Islamic authority, issued a ruling allowing Muslims to receive coronavirus vaccines even if they contain “non-halal ingredients” such as pork gelatin, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.
Dubai will begin offering free coronavirus vaccines to the public starting from Wednesday, the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced on Tuesday.
“Extensive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicks off in Dubai on Wednesday. Vaccination will use Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and is free of charge,” Dubai’s Media Office quoted the committee as saying.
