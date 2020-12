French President Emmanuel Macron is showing no more symptoms of COVID-19, the Elysee office said on Thursday.

Macron can now end his quarantine after he self-isolated for seven days at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles, the office said in a statement.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 December 2020 KSA 13:02 - GMT 10:02