Coronavirus: Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 less than one week apart

A woman in Florida has died of COVID-19 less than one week after losing her own mother to the virus, according to a US media report.

Marilyn Foshee, 81, reportedly found out over the Thanksgiving holiday that she tested positive for the virus and then infected her daughter Julie Foshee-Knowell, 44, who was her caregiver, according to a FOX6 Milwaukee news report.



“[Foshee] first had gotten sick and had gone to the hospital and I think [Foshee-Knowell] had been her primary caregiver and I’m sure that’s where [Foshee-Knowell] got it from,” according to the senior pastor at the church that both the mother and daughter attended.



“They did overlap in the hospital for a few days,” Pastor Tom Messer added.



2 beloved Jacksonville Florida teachers, mother and daughter, die from COVID19.



Julie Foshee-Knowell and Marilyn Foshee taught at Trinity Christian Academy. Knowell, 44, passed away over the weekend, days after her mother’s death at 81 years old. https://t.co/Z5B3zM3geU pic.twitter.com/kgWDHQT08B — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) December 22, 2020



Foshee passed away at a Florida hospital on December 15 and her daughter passed away at the same hospital five days later on December 20, according to the report.



The pair were teachers at the church’s Trinity Christian Academy and had been working in person but “the school strictly followed health guidelines. Everyone wore a mask, socially distanced and wiped down high-touch surfaces constantly,” according to Messer.



“We’ve been very fortunate. We operate a large school and we did not miss a day of school. We got all of our kids and employees safely through the first part of the year,” the pastor was quoted by FOX6 as saying.



No further information is available on where or how the mother and daughter contracted the novel coronavirus.

Recent holiday travels and gatherings for Thanksgiving have contributed to the latest spike in cases across the US, public health officials have said, according to the Associated Press.

