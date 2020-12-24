Coronavirus: Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 less than one week apart

A woman in Florida has died of COVID-19 less than one week after losing her own mother to the virus, according to a US media report.
2 beloved Jacksonville Florida teachers, mother and daughter, die from COVID19.— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) December 22, 2020
Julie Foshee-Knowell and Marilyn Foshee taught at Trinity Christian Academy. Knowell, 44, passed away over the weekend, days after her mother’s death at 81 years old. https://t.co/Z5B3zM3geU pic.twitter.com/kgWDHQT08B
Foshee passed away at a Florida hospital on December 15 and her daughter passed away at the same hospital five days later on December 20, according to the report.
The pair were teachers at the church’s Trinity Christian Academy and had been working in person but “the school strictly followed health guidelines. Everyone wore a mask, socially distanced and wiped down high-touch surfaces constantly,” according to Messer.
“We’ve been very fortunate. We operate a large school and we did not miss a day of school. We got all of our kids and employees safely through the first part of the year,” the pastor was quoted by FOX6 as saying.
No further information is available on where or how the mother and daughter contracted the novel coronavirus.