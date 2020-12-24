Coronavirus: How to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for free for all residents and UAE nationals living in Dubai, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) announced on Wednesday.

“The first stage of the [vaccination] campaign focuses on certain priority groups,” the DMO said in a Twitter post.

“You can book an appointment through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) smartphone app, or by calling the toll free number 800342,” DMO added.

The media office said that the vaccination is voluntary for all residents and citizens and not mandatory.

Priority will be given to senior Emirati citizens and residents above the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and people of determination. Frontline workers will also be among those who receive the vaccine in the first stage.

A person who was infected with the coronavirus will be allowed to take the vaccine after three months from the date of infection.

According to the DMO, if a person has taken a different COVID-19 vaccine, it is not safe to take another vaccine.

“It is strongly recommended to complete the vaccination course and abide by the scheduled time to ensure that you receive the maximum benefit of the vaccine,” DMO said about taking the first and second doses of the vaccine, adding that the second dose “is scheduled 21 days after the first dose.”

Also, those who take the vaccine are not exempt from taking the PCR test for travel purposes.

“For the time being, everyone is required to follow policies and regulations related to COVID-19 testing and screening in Dubai,” the media office said, adding that people who have been vaccinated should continue to wear face masks.

These are the authorized COVID-19 vaccination centers across Dubai:

• Za’abeel Health Center

• Al Mizhar Health Center

• Nad Al Hamar Health Center

• Al Barsha Health Center

• Up-Town Occupational Health Screening Center

• Hatta Hospital

Last Update: Thursday, 24 December 2020 KSA 10:55 - GMT 07:55