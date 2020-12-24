Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 189 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 189 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
The total number of cases in the Kingdom was 361,725, and the death toll rose to 6.159.
The number of recoveries also rose by 190 to 352,608.
Riyadh reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while Mecca had 38, and the Eastern Province recorded 32 new cases.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that 500,178 people have registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia.
The health ministry said the vaccine is “reliable, effective, and does not affect genes.”
Last Update: Thursday, 24 December 2020 KSA 15:47 - GMT 12:47