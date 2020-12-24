Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,311 COVID-19 cases after 138,914 tests

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday conducted 138,914 coronavirus tests and detected 1,311 new cases, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The total number of COVID-19 cases was 198,435.

Two deaths were reported in the UAE, raising the death toll to 647.

The number of recoveries also rose by 1,495 to 174,479 on Thursday.

"الصحة" تجري 138,914 فحصا ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات وتكشف عن 1,311 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا المستجد 1,495 حالة شفاء وحالتي وفاة خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية #وام pic.twitter.com/6eJ2WkwpyB — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) December 24, 2020

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for free for all residents and UAE nationals living in Dubai, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) announced on Wednesday.

“The first stage of the [vaccination] campaign focuses on certain priority groups,” the DMO said in a Twitter post.

“You can book an appointment through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) smartphone app, or by calling the toll free number 800342,” DMO added.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 December 2020 KSA 13:14 - GMT 10:14