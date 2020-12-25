CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Ireland confirms UK COVID-19 variant present

Medical staff wearing face masks and shields to protect against coronaviurs, work in the respiratory emergency department at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland. (File photo: The Associated Press)
Reuters Friday 25 December 2020
Text size A A A

Ireland confirmed on Friday the presence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant whose presence in the United Kingdom has brought travel bans from a number of countries.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory” in University College Dublin, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement.

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here,” he added.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince gets COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: Egyptian actress Youssra tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus: Russia requires two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 25 December 2020 KSA 21:35 - GMT 18:35

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top