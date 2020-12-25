CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 178 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Muslim worshippers perform noon prayer at the Prophet Mohammed's mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Medina. (File photo: AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Friday 25 December 2020
Saudi Arabia has detected 178 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 361,903, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The total recoveries increased to 352,815 after 207 individuals who had previously tested positive recovered.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,168 with nine new fatalities reported due to COVID-19 complications.

Authorities confirmed 44 cases in the city of Riyadh, 31 in Mecca and 31 in Medina.


The Kingdom launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 17 with over 500,000 people having registered by December 23.

Two vaccine centers have been opened in the country, one in Riyadh and the second in Jeddah.

Last Update: Friday, 25 December 2020 KSA 15:20 - GMT 12:20

