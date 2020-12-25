Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 178 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Saudi Arabia has detected 178 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 361,903, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (178) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (207) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (352,815) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/bh3oBGBUVV— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 25, 2020
SHOW MORE
The Kingdom launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 17 with over 500,000 people having registered by December 23.
Two vaccine centers have been opened in the country, one in Riyadh and the second in Jeddah.
Read more:
Last Update: Friday, 25 December 2020 KSA 15:20 - GMT 12:20