Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 cases near 200,000 with 1,230 new infections

People observe social distancing while gathering to watch the Dubai fountain show which resumes as the Gulf emirate emerges from a lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UAE, June 2, 2020. (AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Friday 25 December 2020
The United Arab Emirates reports 1,230 new coronavirus cases as the total number of infections nears 200,000, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.

The new cases were detected after the Ministry of Health conducted 143,901 tests “as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests,” according to the authority.

An additional 1,386 recoveries were also reported, raising the total to 175,865, according to the official WAM news agency.

Meanwhile, six individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus died due to complications, raising the death toll to 653.


Last Update: Friday, 25 December 2020 KSA 13:12 - GMT 10:12

