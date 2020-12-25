Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 cases near 200,000 with 1,230 new infections

The United Arab Emirates reports 1,230 new coronavirus cases as the total number of infections nears 200,000, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.
The Ministry of Health conducts 143,901 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,230 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,386 recoveries and 6 death cases due to complications. #CommitToWin— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) December 25, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 25 December 2020 KSA 13:12 - GMT 10:12