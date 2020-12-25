Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia launches second center for COVID-19 vaccines in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia inaugurated on Thursday a center for coronavirus vaccines in Jeddah, the second center in the Kingdom after the first one was inaugurated in the capital Riyadh.

The Ministry of Health called on citizens and residents to being registering to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, stressed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and reminded the public that the shots are free of charge for all citizens and residents.

The ministry had said on Wednesday that over 500,000 people have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine via Sehaty App.

Saudi Arabia had launched the coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 17, when the Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah received a dose of the vaccine.

The priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination were set by the ministry and they are as follows:

“The first stage targets citizens and residents who are over 65 years and professionals who are most vulnerable to infection, people who are obese and have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of over 40, those who have immune deficiency, such as those who underwent organ transplantation or taking immunosuppressive drugs; and those who have two or more chronic diseases including asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic heart disease including coronary artery disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and those with a history of a previous stroke.”

“The second stage targets citizens and residents who are over 50 years and other health practitioners, and those who have one of the following chronic diseases: asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic heart disease including coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and active cancer, and those with obesity and BMI between 30 – 40.”

“The third stage targets all citizens and residents willing to get the vaccine.”

Last Update: Friday, 25 December 2020 KSA 23:09 - GMT 20:09