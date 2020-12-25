Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince gets COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a video released by the Saudi Press Agency.

On his part, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, said he extended his thanks and gratitude to the Crown Prince for his keenness and continuous follow-up to provide vaccines to citizens and residents.

“Within the framework of Vision 2030, which is a policy of ‘prevention is better than cure,’ which was represented by intensifying preventive measures, emphasizing that human health is first, and providing safe and internationally approved vaccine in record time and providing it to citizens and residents, making the Kingdom one of the best countries in the world in facing the coronavirus pandemic,” al-Rabiah said.

Saudi Arabia detected 178 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 361,903, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The total recoveries increased to 352,815 after 207 individuals who had previously tested positive recovered.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,168 with nine new fatalities reported due to COVID-19 complications.

Last Update: Friday, 25 December 2020 KSA 21:01 - GMT 18:01