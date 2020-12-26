Coronavirus: Dubai bans New Year’s Eve private gatherings of more than 30 people

Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management banned New Year’s private family and social gatherings of more than 30 people, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).
Anyone who organizes an event that violates the decision would be fined fifty thousand dirhams ($13,000). Any participant would also be fined fifteen thousand dirhams ($4,000).
The committee confirmed that inspections would take place to ensure compliance.
The committee also added that an area of four-square meters must be dedicated for each person from the place’s general area.
Elderly people and those with chronic conditions were advised by the committee to not attend these gatherings.
Any person experiencing symptoms such as coughing or fever must refrain from attending events as well.
Last Update: Saturday, 26 December 2020 KSA 20:48 - GMT 17:48