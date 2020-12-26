Coronavirus: France reports decrease in new COVID-19 cases before vaccine roll out

French health authorities reported 3,093 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Saturday, sharply down from the 20,000+ figure recorded over the two days before Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
But the number of people hospitalized for the disease increased by 85, at 24,477, the first increase in six days.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
France will launch its vaccination campaign on Sunday along with most other EU countries. Its COVID-19 death toll increased by 146 versus Friday, to 62,573, the seventh-highest globally.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19
Coronavirus: Dubai bans New Year’s Eve private gatherings of more than 30 people
Coronavirus: Iran’s Rouhani says US wants vaccine payments to go via its banks
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 26 December 2020 KSA 21:59 - GMT 18:59