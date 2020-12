A total of 42,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are en route to Mexico from Belgium, Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday on Twitter.

The doses are slated to arrive on Saturday in Mexico City and the northern city of Monterrey, Ebrard added. Mexico administered its first shots of the vaccine on Thursday after the arrival of an initial shipment of 3,000 Pfizer doses.

