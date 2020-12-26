CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a person at a COVID-19 testing site during nationwide testing, in Trencin, Slovakia October 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Saturday 26 December 2020
Text size A A A

Slovakia on Saturday started to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus as the country joined a coordinated push by the European Union against the global pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Vladimir Krcmery, a member of the government’s Pandemic Commission, was the first person in the country inoculated by the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BionTech.

Hungary also began vaccinating its people on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai bans New Year’s Eve private gatherings of more than 30 people

Coronavirus: Iran’s Rouhani says US wants vaccine payments to go via its banks

Coronavirus: Philippines extends ban on flights from UK to avoid new COVID-19 variant

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 26 December 2020 KSA 21:34 - GMT 18:34

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top