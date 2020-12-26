Coronavirus: UAE COVID-19 cases cross 200,000 with 1,227 new infections

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE have surpassed 200,000 with 1,277 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 200,892 COVID-19 cases as of December 26 with 177,407 recoveries after 1,542 individuals recovered.



The death toll increased to 655 after two people who had previously tested positive for the virus died of complications, according to the official WAM news agency.

An additional 157,461 tests were administered over the past 24 hours, WAM reported.

The Ministry of Health continued to urge people to comply with preventative measures such as wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings in addition to social distancing.



The Ministry of Health conducts 157,461 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,227 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,542 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications. #CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) December 26, 2020



