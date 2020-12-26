Coronavirus: France receives its first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shipment

France received its first shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday in Paris.

At the redistribution site managed by France's public hospitals body in the Parisan suburbs, batches were checked and shown to the media before being transferred to a delivery van.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The nearly 20,000 doses came directly from Belgium.



France plans to start its vaccination program on Sunday, prioritizing the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly.

France is one of several countries across Europe that began receiving the vaccines on Saturday after European Union regulatory approval for the shot that was confirmed on Monday.

Read more:

UAE COVID-19 cases cross 200,000 with 1,227 new infections

Saudi interior, culture ministers, GEA chairman receive COVID-19 vaccine

Australian golfer Greg Norman hospitalized with COVID-19

Last Update: Saturday, 26 December 2020 KSA 13:39 - GMT 10:39