Health officials in Ontario said on Saturday that two confirmed cases of the new COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom have appeared in the Canadian province.

The cases, identified in a couple in southern Ontario with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contact, came as the province which went into a lockdown on Dec. 26.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 00:40 - GMT 21:40