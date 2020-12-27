Coronavirus: Jordan detects two COVID-19 variant cases in travelers from Britain

Jordan has detected its first two cases of the new variant of the coronavirus which has been spreading rapidly in parts of Britain, in travelers who recently arrived from Britain, the health minister said on Sunday.

Jordan has in recent weeks seen a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases after a three-months surge in deaths and a spike in cases that has strained its healthcare system.

The kingdom last week banned flights to and from Britain until Jan. 3.

Jordan, with an estimated population of 10 million people, has 286,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported 3,729 deaths linked to the pandemic since it first surfaced in March.

