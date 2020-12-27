Coronavirus: New variant of COVID-19 detected in Portugal’s Madeira island

The new variant of the coronavirus linked to a rapid rise in infections in Britain has been detected on the Portuguese island of Madeira, the regional civil protection authority said on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In a statement, the authority said the new variant was “detected in travelers who arrived in Madeira from the United Kingdom” but it did not specify how many people were infected with it.

Read more:

Coronavirus: German pilot makes point with giant syringe in the sky

Coronavirus: UAE detects 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recoveries in 24 hours

Coronavirus: More than 700,000 register to receive vaccine in Saudi Arabia

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 18:40 - GMT 15:40