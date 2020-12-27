Coronavirus: Oman launches national COVID-19 vaccine campaign 

The state of Oman has launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with the sultanate’s health minister receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

State-run media reported that the first batch of 15,600 doses was flown in industrial freezers to Muscat International Airport last week to vaccinate a priority group of older adults, health care workers and those with underlying health conditions starting on Sunday.

Another 28,000 doses of the vaccine by American drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to arrive next month.

Oman says it aims to vaccinate 60 percent of its roughly 5 million people. The Health Ministry said the initial phase of the vaccination campaign would cover 20 percent of the population due to temporarily limited supply.

The virus outbreak in Oman has infected over 128,000 people and killed more than 1,400. The country closed all official points of entry last week over fears of the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Kuwait rolls out COVID-19 mass vaccinations using Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince gets COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: How to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 10:59 - GMT 07:59