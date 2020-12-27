Coronavirus: Saudi residents recount COVID-19 vaccine experience in Riyadh

Residents living in Saudi Arabia have recounted their experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the capital Riyadh, telling Al Arabiya that the process went smoothly from registration until vaccination.

“I'm extremely impressed with the organization of the whole issue. Like having a vaccine was supposed to be a long procedure. But in reality, I noticed that everything was perfectly organized, getting to the parking, and then the people telling me where to go, and then the way the respect which they have for every single citizen,” one resident told Al Arabiya.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 362,066.

Health officials also said 189 more patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovering from the coronavirus to 353,004.

“I was little bit scared to take the vaccination but when I saw here, any people are very happily they're taking, receiving the vaccination. And the Saudi government, Saudi health ministry gave me an opportunity to take the vaccination, I'm very thankful to them,” one Indian resident said.

“There's no difficulty for me to find a place and a lot of nurses and personnels will go and assist you. So it's very systematic. The facilities very clean and they will not they will provide you a very, very good service so nothing to worry about this vaccine,” another Filipino resident of the Kingdom said.

“I thought it was outstanding, it was so efficient, and so easy. And the whole process from registering interest to being, to being advised that it was pending, to be advised that it was approved, and to make an appointment was just so smooth and seamless. It was too good,” one foreign couple told Al Arabiya.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince gets COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: Saudi interior, culture ministers, GEA chairman receive COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia opens COVID-19 vaccine registration via Sehhaty app

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 00:28 - GMT 21:28