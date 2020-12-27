Coronavirus: Spain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia lauds COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Spain’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alvaro Iranzo Gutierrez, has lauded the Kingdom’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia did not suffer as severely compared to other countries.

“I'm very happy to say that the management by the Saudi authorities, the health authorities, the government, and also the people of Saudi Arabia, has been excellent since the pandemic started. All the measures taken and the health system but also imposing measures that we have to bear with patience. But it was for the good of everybody, have borne all the fruits,” Gutierrez told Al Arabiya.

Gutierrez spoke to Al Arabiya after receiving his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the capital Riyadh on Sunday after registering on the Sehaty health app a few days ago.

Our Ambassador registered a few days ago in the Sehaty app and today received a message for his COVID vaccination. He went and received his first dosis. We value and appreciate the access to the vaccine for citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia.@KSAMOFA pic.twitter.com/be9uY1kh1v — EmbEspaña en A.Saudí (@SPAINinKSA) December 27, 2020

“It's a very swift procedure, very efficient, done through the app, Sehaty, and I encourage everybody to go and take it, it's it doesn't hurt at all. And inshallah he will provide this immunity we are we are seeking and thanks to that, I hope that 2021 is going to be a much better year for everybody,” he said.

More than 700,000 people have registered to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

