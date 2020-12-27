Coronavirus: Turkey says delivery of China's COVID-19 Sinovac vaccines postponed

The delivery of the first shipment of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine from China to Turkey has been postponed “1-2 days” due to a case of the coronavirus in Beijing customs, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

Turkey has agreed to purchase 50 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac and was expecting the first delivery of 3 million doses on Monday. It will also procure 4.5 million doses of the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pifzer , with an option to get 30 million more doses later.

“Due to the COVID-19 alarm in Beijing and a COVID-19 case at the Beijing customs, mobility at customs has been temporarily suspended. For this reason, the arrival of our vaccines, which were supposed to depart after customs operations, will be late by 1-2 days,” Koca said on Twitter.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 21:57 - GMT 18:57