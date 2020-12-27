Coronavirus: UAE detects 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recoveries in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates detected 944 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 201,836, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
The Ministry of Health conducts 152,146 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 944 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,265 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications. #CommitToWin— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) December 27, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 17:21 - GMT 14:21