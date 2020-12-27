Coronavirus: UAE detects 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recoveries in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates detected 944 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 201,836, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.

Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 657.

The total number of recoveries rose to 178,672 after 1,265 people recovered from the coronavirus.

