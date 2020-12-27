CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: France’s new COVID-19 infections up as vaccine roll out begins

Medics applaud Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, after she received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the country, at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, Paris, France, December 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool via Reuters)
Reuters Sunday 27 December 2020
The French health ministry reported 8,822 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, sharply up from Saturday’s 3,093 as the country, in unison with most of the EU, started its vaccination program.

France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 2,559,686, the fifth highest in the world.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stands at 12,333, an 11-day low.

The death toll was up by 173, at 62,746.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 22:29 - GMT 19:29

