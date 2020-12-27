Coronavirus: France’s new COVID-19 infections up as vaccine roll out begins

The French health ministry reported 8,822 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, sharply up from Saturday’s 3,093 as the country, in unison with most of the EU, started its vaccination program.
France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 2,559,686, the fifth highest in the world.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stands at 12,333, an 11-day low.
The death toll was up by 173, at 62,746.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
COVID-19 vaccines still work against new virus strain: French health minister
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 22:29 - GMT 19:29