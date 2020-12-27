Coronavirus: Oman to reopen land, air, sea ports on December 29

Oman will reopen its land, air and sea borders as of Tuesday December 29, a government Twitter account said on Sunday.

A negative COVID-19 polymerase test within 72 hours of entry is required for people from all countries and another test will be taken by those arriving from abroad at any of Oman’s airports, it said.

Oman has launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with the sultanate’s health minister receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

State-run media reported that the first batch of 15,600 doses was flown in industrial freezers to Muscat International Airport last week to vaccinate a priority group of older adults, health care workers and those with underlying health conditions starting on Sunday.

