Logistics hurdle delays delivery of new batch of Pfizer vaccine to Spain by one day

Pfizer has postponed the delivery of a new batch of the coronavirus vaccine to Spain by one day to Tuesday due to a logistics hurdle, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.
The company suffered an incident related to the control of temperature in the process of loading and sending out the vaccines, the minister said, adding the incident is now solved.
In a presentation this month, BioNTech had said that once removed from the freezer, the vaccine could be stored for up to five days at 2-8C and for up to two hours at temperatures up to 30C, prior to use.
The cool boxes designed by Pfizer are fitted with GPS trackers so the companies can deal with potential storage issues en route.
The vaccine, which uses new so-called mRNA technology, must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of about -70 degrees Celsius (-112°F) before being shipped to distribution centers in specially designed cool boxes filled with dry ice.