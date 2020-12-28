Coronavirus: France’s new COVID-19 infections up 2,960 over 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 2,960 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, down from 8,822 on Sunday and from Saturday’s 3,093.

Case numbers generally dip on Mondays as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays.

President Emmanuel Macron and some senior cabinet ministers are to review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday as another surge in cases has spurred fears of a third lockdown in France.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 363 to 63,109, up from 175 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases in France now totals 2,562,646, the fifth highest in the world.

Last Update: Monday, 28 December 2020 KSA 21:55 - GMT 18:55