Coronavirus: Russia reports nearly 26,000 virus-related deaths in November

Russia on Monday said that nearly 26,000 people had died from coronavirus in November and more than 186,000 since the start of the year, a much heavier toll than has been reported.

The Rosstat statistics agency said that the number of deaths from all causes recorded between January and November had risen by 229,700 on the previous year, with 81 percent attributable to the virus, according to an official.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Russia has also decided to keep flights to and from Britain suspended until the end of Jan. 12 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in Britain, the TASS news agency cited Russia's coronavirus taskforce as saying on Monday.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin will receive Sputnik V vaccine: Kremlin

Coronavirus: Russia requires two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 80 mln: AFP tally

Last Update: Monday, 28 December 2020 KSA 18:41 - GMT 15:41