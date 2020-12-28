CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Turkey’s COVID-19 death toll rises by 257

People, wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2020. (File photo: AP)
Reuters Monday 28 December 2020
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 257 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Monday, bringing total deaths to 20,135.

The number of new cases stood at 15,197 in the same period, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,162,775.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections. Turks will also be on lockdown from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 4 as part of the measures.

Last Update: Monday, 28 December 2020 KSA 21:01 - GMT 18:01

