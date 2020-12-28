Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 119 COVID-19 infections

Saudi Arabia on Monday detected 119 new coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health said, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 362, 339.

The number of recovered cases in the Kingdom rose by 174 to 353,353. The death toll rose by 11 to 6,196.

Riyadh reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 25 cases, and Mecca had 24.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (119) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (11) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (174) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (353,353) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/EeroLnH9f4 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 28, 2020

Saudi Arabia on Monday extended a suspension on all international commercial flights and entry into the Kingdom through land and sea ports for another week, according to an interior ministry source, over the emergency of a new COVID-19 strain.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia’s top aviation body confirmed it will allow airlines operating in the Kingdom to fly out non-Saudi Arabian passengers starting immediately, according to an official statement from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

