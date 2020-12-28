Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia extends suspension of international flights by another week

Saudi Arabia has extended a suspension on all international commercial flights and entry into the Kingdom through land and sea ports for another week, according to an interior ministry source, over the emergency of a new COVID-19 strain.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia’s top aviation body confirmed it will allow airlines operating in the Kingdom to fly out non-Saudi Arabian passengers starting immediately, according to an official statement from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Last week, Saudi Arabia suspended all international commercial flights and entry to the Kingdom through all land and sea ports for seven days and said the temporary suspension was subject to renewal for another week.

Last Sunday, health authorities said anyone who had returned from EU countries or any country where the new mutation had been detected, starting from December 8, must self isolate for two weeks from the date of entering Saudi Arabia, and undergo a coronavirus test during isolation. The test would have to be repeated every five days.

Last Update: Monday, 28 December 2020 KSA 02:14 - GMT 23:14