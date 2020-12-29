Coronavirus: COVID-19 vaccines to reach all regions of Saudi Arabia within 3 weeks

Coronavirus vaccines are set to reach all the regions of Saudi Arabia within three weeks, the Kingdom’s Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya while inaugurating several health projects in the Jazan region.

“In regards to coronavirus vaccines, we are working to provide vaccines for all the regions of Saudi Arabia. The supply we’ve received so far may be little but it requires a lot of preparations. Such preparations are technically high so we’re working on them now. We expect to provide the vaccines for the entire Kingdom within three weeks,” al-Rabiah said.

Saudi Arabia is set to receive three million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May 2021, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Riyadh.

Pfizer will supply Saudi Arabia one million doses of the vaccine by the end of February 2021, the correspondent reported citing officials at the Saudi Ministry of Health, adding that the Kingdom is expected to approve other vaccines after undergoing tests.

As of Sunday, more than 700,000 people have registered so far to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

