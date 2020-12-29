Saudi Arabia to receive 3 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses by May 2021

Saudi Arabia is set to receive three million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May 2021, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Riyadh.
Pfizer will supply Saudi Arabia one million doses of the vaccine by the end of February 2021, the correspondent reported citing officials at the Saudi Ministry of Health, adding that the Kingdom is expected to approve other vaccines after undergoing tests.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority gave its approval for the registration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom after a comprehensive review.
As of Sunday, more than 700,000 people have registered so far to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.
Registration for the vaccination campaign, which began on December 17, will be in stages, the ministry’s spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said, adding that it is open to all members of society.
