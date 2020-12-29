Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries in last 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,506 new coronavirus cases, bringing up the total number of recorded cases in the country to 204,369, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Tuesday.



The Ministry also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 662.



‏The MoHAP, conducted 153,157 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.



According to the Ministry, the infected individuals -- from various nationalities -- are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Ministry also noted that an additional 1,475 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 181,400.



‏The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.



In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical safe distance to ensure the health and safety of all.



