Coronavirus: UAE detects ‘limited’ number of new COVID-19 variant infections

The UAE has discovered a “limited number” of infections of the new coronavirus variant in people coming from abroad, Dr. Omar Abdulrahman al-Hammadi, Official Spokesman of the UAE Government said on Tuesday.

“In light of the emergence of the new emerging strain of the coronavirus in Britain, and in conjunction with the continuous investigations by the health sector, it has been proven that there are limited cases in the country and received from abroad,” state news agency WAM quoted al-Hammadi as saying.

"We affirm the need to continue to adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone, emphasizing the continued efforts of the health sector and its workers to contain the virus and limit its spread," he added.

There have been at least two new variants of COVID-19 raising concerns around the world, the first was detected in the UK and the other was found in South Africa.

The new coronavirus variant, which has been spreading rapidly in Britain, is thought to be more infectious than other currently circulating variants. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it could be up 70 percent more transmissible.

Early analysis suggests symptoms from the variant are not more severe.

It has since been detected in several other nations, including Portugal, France, Jordan and South Korea.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health announced that the total number of coronavirus reported in the UAE stood at 204,369, number of recovered patients stood at 181,400, and the death toll stood at 662.

