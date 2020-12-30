Coronavirus: Algeria president returns from COVID-19 treatment in Germany

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to Algeria on Tuesday and appeared on television after a two-month absence in Germany, where he received treatment for COVID-19.

“It is hard to be far from one’s country and even harder for someone who has a lot of responsibility,” Tebboune said, according to footage broadcast after he arrived from Berlin at around 6:00 pm (1700 GMT).

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Seemingly in good health, Tebboune, who looked to have regained weight since his last television appearance over two weeks ago, was greeted by several senior Algerian officials, including Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and army chief of staff Said Chengriha.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The president spoke briefly, wishing “a happy new year to all Algerians,” “much better than 2020,” and implying that he was almost cured of the virus.

He made his last televised appearance on December 13, looking visibly thinner after weeks in treatment, saying he was “on the road to recovery” and would return soon.

Tebboune, aged 75 and a heavy smoker, was hospitalized in Germany on October 28, and Algerian authorities later announced that he had the COVID-19 illness.

He had finished his treatment and left hospital at the end of November, but extended his stay in Germany for a period of convalescence.

Read more:

Coronavirus: What you need to know about COVID-19 right now

Coronavirus: Algeria to allow some domestic flights to resume

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 23:34 - GMT 20:34