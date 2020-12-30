CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: India extends suspension of flights with Britain to January 7

Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to exit upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Bengaluru Wednesday 30 December 2020
India has extended until January 7 its suspension of flights with Britain, the civil aviation minister said, as the South Asian nation reported 20 cases of a new infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.

“Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly,” Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, declaring the week-long extension.

