Coronavirus: India extends suspension of flights with Britain to January 7

India has extended until January 7 its suspension of flights with Britain, the civil aviation minister said, as the South Asian nation reported 20 cases of a new infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.
“Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly,” Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, declaring the week-long extension.
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 09:35 - GMT 06:35