Coronavirus: Number of new UAE COVID-19 cases rises for fourth day in a row

The number of daily new coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates has risen for the fourth day in a row to 1,723 with three new deaths in 24 hours reported, according to state news agency WAM.
The news follows Wednesday’s government announcement that a ‘limited number’ of cases involving a new variant of the COVID-19 virus had been detected in the country.
A total of 150,244 additional COVID-19 tests had been carried out by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in 24 hours.
According to MoHAP, 1,607 people had also fully recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 183,007.
The UAE’s total death toll from the virus stands at 665.
Earlier this month, the country officially registered China’s Sinopharm vaccine for use by the general public. It was approved for emergency use by frontline workers in September.
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 15:38 - GMT 12:38