Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 113 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 113 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom was 362,601, while the death toll was 6,214.
The number of recoveries rose by 170 to 353,682.
Coronavirus vaccines are set to reach all the regions of Saudi Arabia within three weeks, the Kingdom’s Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya while inaugurating several health projects in the Jazan region on Tuesday.
“In regards to coronavirus vaccines, we are working to provide vaccines for all the regions of Saudi Arabia. The supply we’ve received so far may be little but it requires a lot of preparations. Such preparations are technically high so we’re working on them now. We expect to provide the vaccines for the entire Kingdom within three weeks,” al-Rabiah said.
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 15:54 - GMT 12:54