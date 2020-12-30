Coronavirus: US expects to approve UK-backed AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in April

The United States is expected to approve the low-cost AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in April, a senior official said, more than three months after Britain's green light on Wednesday.
Moncef Slaoui, the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, the military-led US effort for vaccines, told reporters that US trials and assessments would be complete for approval "sometime in early April."
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
"Several tens of millions of doses will have been manufactured... and therefore will be available for use if the data supports its approval," he said.
He did not allege that Britain rushed its decision and praised Britain's MHRA regulatory agency as "science-based."
"Therefore I am not raising any question as to the decision that they have made," he said.
"Having said that, the requirements of the decision process as we have built it here in the US is what I can really comment on."
Slaoui also voiced hope for approval in the first half of February of the Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, which in contrast to the initially approved vaccines comes in a single dose.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: EU to buy extra 100 mln doses of Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus: New York probes possibly fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: UK approves use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 21:06 - GMT 18:06