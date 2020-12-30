Coronavirus: US may expand required COVID-19 testing for more intl. passengers

The US government may expand coronavirus requirements for travelers beyond Britain as early as next week, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other US agencies held a lengthy call with US airlines Wednesday that discussed expanding the requirements, sources briefed on the call said. The US government on Monday began requiring all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom - including US citizens - to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that "efforts are currently ongoing in the US to assess the risk reduction associated with testing and other recommended preventative measures, determine what a feasible testing regime for air travel may look like, and gain some level of agreement on standards for a harmonized approach to testing for international air travel."
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Coronavirus: US will require negative COVID-19 tests for all UK passengers
Coronavirus: US COVID-19 test requirement for UK travelers should extend to other countries
Coronavirus: CDC forecasts 400,000 COVID-19 deaths in US before Trump's exit
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 21:51 - GMT 18:51