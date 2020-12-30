Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 1,791,033: AFP COVID-19 tally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,791,033 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 81,933,390 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 51,570,000 are now considered recovered.

The figures are based on daily tolls from health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organizations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

Over Tuesday, 14,973 new deaths and 752,217 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,223 new deaths, followed by Germany with 1,129 and Brazil with 1,111.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 338,656 deaths from 19,515,529 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 192,681 deaths from 7,563,551 cases, India with 148,439 deaths from 10,244,852 cases, Mexico with 123,845 deaths from 1,401,529 cases, and Italy with 73,029 from 2,067,487 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 167 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 127, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 123, Italy 121 and Republic of North Macedonia 119.

Europe overall has 562,500 deaths from 26,007,263 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 502,163 deaths from 15,356,869 infections, and the United States and Canada 353,924 deaths from 20,077,747 cases.

Asia has reported 217,729 deaths from 13,808,353 cases, the Middle East 89,510 deaths from 3,946,033 cases, Africa 64,262 deaths from 2,706,105 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,027 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 16:58 - GMT 13:58